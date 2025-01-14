Glitzy Oscars nominees' lunch cancelled after LA wildfires

The body that awards the Oscars said on Monday (Jan 13) it was cancelling its ritzy nominees' luncheon, as Los Angeles grapples with enormous wildfires that have crippled the United States' second-largest city.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also moved its nomination announcement online, as Hollywood tries to navigate the somber mood at a time it would usually be in full throttle on the red carpet.

"We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang.

"The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."

The names of Oscar finalists will now be announced in a virtual event on Jan 23, while the nominees' luncheon – a champagne-swilling celebration of all those up for statuettes – is off, the Academy said.

Huge fires have razed whole communities around Los Angeles, killing at least 24 people and destroying thousands of structures.

Seven days after the blazes erupted, 92,000 people remain displaced, with widespread evacuation orders still in place.

Stars including Anthony Hopkins, Mel Gibson and Billy Crystal lost their homes to the fires, and production was halted for TV and film.

The industry is weighing how to navigate its just-started award season – an endless series of swanky premieres, galas and prize-giving ceremonies.

Hollywood insiders are wary of appearing tone-deaf to the suffering of a city that is home to many of the 680,000 people who work in TV and film.

Hacks actress Jean Smart has advocated scrapping the entire season.

"With ALL due respect, during Hollywood's season of celebration, I hope any of the networks televising the upcoming awards will seriously consider NOT televising them and donating the revenue they would have garnered to the victims of the fires and the firefighters," Smart wrote on Instagram.

But the Academy said Monday that it would go ahead with its gala evening, the traditional finale to the season of gong-giving, hinting first responders would be present at the Dolby Theatre on Mar 2.

"Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry," a statement said.

"We also look forward to honouring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognising those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts."

Music's equivalent, The Grammys, would also proceed as planned, and would air on television, organisers said Monday.

In a letter to Academy members obtained by AFP, organisers said the 67th annual music awards gala would take place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles "in close coordination with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources".

As well as honouring nominees including Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar, the show will look to raise cash to support relief efforts, and will pay tribute to first responders engaged in the battle against the blazes, the letter said.