Marina Bay Sands will light up in K-pop group Seventeen’s signature colours on Jan 25 and 26
The collaboration will also feature unique Seventeen-themed food and collectibles.
Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has joined forces with Seventeen for an exclusive collaboration ahead of the K-pop group's highly anticipated Right Here World Tour concert shows on Jan 25 and 26 at Singapore's National Stadium.
As part of The Wonderland With Seventeen tie-up, fans can see the three towers of the integrated resort, the Sands SkyPark, the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes lit up in the 13-member group's official pantone pink and blue shades – Rose Quartz and Serenity – during those two days, from 7pm to midnight.
This is the first time MBS is collaborating with a K-pop group for a light display.
Meanwhile, four eateries will also feature special Seventeen-themed culinary creations from Jan 20 to 26.
Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer will serve a Sweet Seventeen milkshake (S$12++) featuring a cotton candy syrup and whipped cream in the signature Rose Quartz and Serenity shades.
At Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, fans can tuck into the Carat Kick Burger (S$34++), a nod to the group's official fandom name “Carat”. It features a fried chicken thigh lathered in gochujang (spicy Korean chili paste) and miso mayonnaise.
Yardbird Southern Table and Bar will offer Serenity Carat mocktails (S$12++), a tropical punch with notes of guava, lychee, lemonade, and butterfly pea flower-infused syrup, as well as Rose Quartz Carat cocktails (S$22++), a bourbon sour infused with ripe peach flavours.
Finally, guests at Origin + Bloom can purchase a Carat Bliss, a milk chocolate bar (S$18) available in two iterations: A milk chocolate bar infused with a tart calamansi ganache and caramel, and another that reimagines the classic Korean snack Choco Pie, with layers of strawberry puree, and milk and dark chocolate.
Each purchase from these F&B selections entitles one to a complimentary, limited edition Marina Bay Sands x Seventeen sticker, available on a first-come, first-served basis while stocks last.
“We’re incredibly grateful and thrilled for the opportunity to invite everyone into Seventeen's ‘Wonderland’ at Marina Bay Sands, ahead of our shows at the National Stadium," said the group in a press release.
"Seeing Singapore’s iconic landmark lit up in our symbolic colors – Rose Quartz and Serenity – will undoubtedly be an unforgettable moment, adding to the many cherished memories we have in Singapore. We hope everyone will have lots of fun!”