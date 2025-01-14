Marina Bay Sands will light up in K-pop group Seventeen’s signature colours on Jan 25 and 26

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) has joined forces with Seventeen for an exclusive collaboration ahead of the K-pop group's highly anticipated Right Here World Tour concert shows on Jan 25 and 26 at Singapore's National Stadium.

As part of The Wonderland With Seventeen tie-up, fans can see the three towers of the integrated resort, the Sands SkyPark, the ArtScience Museum and The Shoppes lit up in the 13-member group's official pantone pink and blue shades – Rose Quartz and Serenity – during those two days, from 7pm to midnight.

This is the first time MBS is collaborating with a K-pop group for a light display.

Meanwhile, four eateries will also feature special Seventeen-themed culinary creations from Jan 20 to 26.

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer will serve a Sweet Seventeen milkshake (S$12++) featuring a cotton candy syrup and whipped cream in the signature Rose Quartz and Serenity shades.

At Bread Street Kitchen by Gordon Ramsay, fans can tuck into the Carat Kick Burger (S$34++), a nod to the group's official fandom name “Carat”. It features a fried chicken thigh lathered in gochujang (spicy Korean chili paste) and miso mayonnaise.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar will offer Serenity Carat mocktails (S$12++), a tropical punch with notes of guava, lychee, lemonade, and butterfly pea flower-infused syrup, as well as Rose Quartz Carat cocktails (S$22++), a bourbon sour infused with ripe peach flavours.