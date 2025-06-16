Beetlejuice The Musical coming to Singapore January 2026, tickets available from July

The audience can expect to marvel at hauntingly beautiful costumes as well as special effects that transform the stage into the netherworld.

The musical will be staged by Michael Cassel Group, which previously brought productions of Hamilton and The Lion King to Singapore.

In a statement, CEO Michael Cassel said: “We’ve had the privilege of producing some of the biggest titles in musical theatre, and Beetlejuice The Musical is undoubtedly one of the most original, exhilarating productions of the last decade.

"It’s wickedly funny, visually spectacular, and with Andy Karl donning the iconic suit, it’s going to be an unmissable performance for Singapore audiences.”