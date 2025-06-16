Beetlejuice The Musical coming to Singapore January 2026, tickets available from July
Based on the iconic Tim Burton movie, Beetlejuice The Musical will play at the Esplanade Theatre in January 2026.
Get ready to meet the ghost with the most as the critically-acclaimed Beetlejuice The Musical debuts in Singapore in January 2026 at the Esplanade Theatre.
Based on the iconic Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder, the musical will feature three-time Tony nominee Andy Karl as Beetlejuice.
The audience can expect to marvel at hauntingly beautiful costumes as well as special effects that transform the stage into the netherworld.
The musical will be staged by Michael Cassel Group, which previously brought productions of Hamilton and The Lion King to Singapore.
In a statement, CEO Michael Cassel said: “We’ve had the privilege of producing some of the biggest titles in musical theatre, and Beetlejuice The Musical is undoubtedly one of the most original, exhilarating productions of the last decade.
"It’s wickedly funny, visually spectacular, and with Andy Karl donning the iconic suit, it’s going to be an unmissable performance for Singapore audiences.”
Tickets for Beetlejuice The Musical will go on sale to the general public from Jul 3.
However, those who want first dibs can either sign up for the waitlist on Ticketek Singapore's website or join the presale session offered by Esplanade. The waitlist for the former closes on Jun 28 while Esplanade's presale will kick off on Jun 30.
The original Beetlejuice movie centred around a husband and wife, played by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, who die and end up haunting their mansion.
In an attempt to scare away the new living residents of their home, the couple sought the help of bio-exorcist Beetlejuice (played by Michael Keaton), whose antics quickly spiralled out of control. The couple then teamed up with the new homeowners’ daughter (played by Winona Ryder) to stop Beetlejuice.
The movie ended up being a commercial and critical success, with its sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring Ryder and Jenna Ortega, being released in 2024.