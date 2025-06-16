Mind Your Language star Pik-Sen Lim dies at age 80
The Penang-born actress first gained global recognition for her role as Chung Su-Lee in the hit 70s sitcom Mind Your Language.
British actress Pik-Sen Lim died on Jun 9 at the age of 80. Born in Penang, Malaysia, in 1944, Lim moved to the UK in the 60s to study at the London School of Dramatic Art.
Following appearances in the soap opera Emergency Ward 10 and science fiction series Doctor Who, Lim gained global recognition after starring in the hit British sitcom Mind Your Language, which centred around a well-meaning teacher Jeremy Brown (played by the late Barry Evans) who tries his best to teach English to his class of international students, often to exasperating results.
Mind Your Language ran from 1977 to 1979 and was briefly revived in 1985.
Pik-Sen Lim starred as Chung Su-Lee, a patriotic student who worked as a secretary at the Chinese Embassy and often quoted Mao Zedong during lessons.
Younger audiences would remember Lim as the killer cleaner lady in the 2011 spy comedy Johnny English Reborn, starring Rowan Atkinson.
Lim was also the narrator of the Dark Souls video game series.
Tributes have poured in from many of Lim's former colleagues, including Mind Your Language co-star Francoise Pascal, who played Danielle in the series.
"I am so sorry to hear that Pixi [Lim's nickname] is no longer with us!" wrote Pascal.
"The last time I saw her, many years ago, we were signing together. She was a very accomplished actress. She was admired by many. She was shy and hated any fuss being made around her! RIP. My thoughts and prayers are with her daughter Sara and her family."