Mind Your Language star Pik-Sen Lim dies at age 80

British actress Pik-Sen Lim died on Jun 9 at the age of 80. Born in Penang, Malaysia, in 1944, Lim moved to the UK in the 60s to study at the London School of Dramatic Art.

Following appearances in the soap opera Emergency Ward 10 and science fiction series Doctor Who, Lim gained global recognition after starring in the hit British sitcom Mind Your Language, which centred around a well-meaning teacher Jeremy Brown (played by the late Barry Evans) who tries his best to teach English to his class of international students, often to exasperating results.

Mind Your Language ran from 1977 to 1979 and was briefly revived in 1985.