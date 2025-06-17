Power Rangers star Erin Cahill to attend Singapore Comic Con in December

It's time for Time Force this December, as American actress Erin Cahill will attend Singapore Comic Con 2025. For kids who grew up in the 90s, Cahill, 45, is best known for her role as Jen Scotts, the Pink Ranger, in the 2001 series Power Rangers Time Force – the ninth season of the Power Rangers franchise.

Video game fans, on the other hand, will know her as the voice of Chloe "Karma" Lynch in Call of Duty: Black Ops II.