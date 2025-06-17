Power Rangers star Erin Cahill to attend Singapore Comic Con in December
Cahill is best known for her role as Jen Scotts, aka the Pink Time Force Ranger, in the 2001 series Power Rangers Time Force.
It's time for Time Force this December, as American actress Erin Cahill will attend Singapore Comic Con 2025. For kids who grew up in the 90s, Cahill, 45, is best known for her role as Jen Scotts, the Pink Ranger, in the 2001 series Power Rangers Time Force – the ninth season of the Power Rangers franchise.
Video game fans, on the other hand, will know her as the voice of Chloe "Karma" Lynch in Call of Duty: Black Ops II.
Erin Cahill will be at the booth of events management company Retro Experience on both days of Singapore Comic Con 2025: Dec 6 and 7. The company previously hosted the cast of Power Rangers In Space at last year's Singapore Comic Con.
Meet and greet opportunities with Cahill are available at the event, with packages starting at S$50. All available packages can be purchased via this website.
Do note that fans will need to purchase a separate entry ticket to Singapore Comic Con 2025. Tickets for the two-day convention will go on sale at a later date.
This marks the second time that Retro Experience is hosting a cast member of Power Rangers Time Force at their Singapore Comic Con booth.
The company previously had Cahill's co-star Jason Faunt, aka the Red Time Force Ranger, as one of the guests at their inaugural booth in 2023.