Melvyn Lee is first chef in the running for Star Awards Top 10 Most Popular Artiste

We've seen the Top 10 Most Popular Artistes categories at Star Awards expand to include DJs and influencers in the last two years. But who knew it would one day include chefs too.

Chef Melvyn Lee is now the first cook to be up for the popularity award at the annual ceremony on Jul 6.

The announcement was a surprise for the Makan On Wheels host, who told 8world he was in complete disbelief when his manager first told him about the nomination.

"You're kidding right," was his immediate response.

Lee didn't give the nomination much thought until he told his family about it. They gave him a hug and said: "We've always been proud of you".

It hit Lee then that it's been 16 years since he hosted his first show: Mediacorp travel and cooking show Accidental Chef.

"My heart was filled with gratitude. I told myself, since I've been nominated, then I should enjoy this entire process," he shared.

Till now, Lee still thinks the nomimation is a dream.

"As the first and only chef nominated for this award – one that many celebrities I've respected since young have gotten before – this is a great form of recognition already," he said.

He has since asked his friends and family to vote for him, and has taken to his socials to canvass for votes. He also hopes to thank his fans for taking the initiative to rally votes for him.

"To be honest, I don't know how to canvass for votes either 'cos this is my first nomination. I'm grateful for every single vote my supporters have given me," said Lee.

On top of hosting food shows, Lee has also ventured into acting and had a cameo role in 2024 drama King Of Hawkers.

"Acting is like cooking a dish. It is a form of art, which also requires knowledge and preparation," preached the chef.

If given a chance, Lee hopes to play a villain next as he wants to show his range.

This chef really enjoys having a lot on his plate, doesn't he?

This story was originally published in 8Days.